Beckham pleads with Zidane to take care of Liverpool in Kiev showdown

David Beckham has begged his former Real Madrid team-mate Zinedine Zidane to beat Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Madrid are aiming to win their third successive Champions League title in Kiev – a feat that has never been achieved before.

Former Man Utd and England star Beckham played alongside the France legend at the Bernabeu between 2003 to 2006, and admits he is dreading the possibility of Liverpool lifting the silverware.

He said: “To have been successful as a player and now to be successful as the boss, the big boss, is incredible. I just want to wish Zizou, the boss, the president, the club good luck in the Champions League final.

“And please beat Liverpool, please!”

Beckham won the Champions League with United in the 1998-1999 season and if Zidane wins his third European title as manager he would match the likes of Carlo Ancelotti and Anfield great Bob Paisley.

