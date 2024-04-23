Beckham strikes gold as Inter Miami seal signing of top Paraguay international playmaker

Inter Miami have sealed the signing of free agent playmaker Matias Rojas

MLS side Inter Miami CF have announced the impressive signing of Paraguay international attacking midfielder Matias Rojas on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old is under contract through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-26 and will reunite with Paraguay teammate Diego Gomez at the Herons.

Rojas was a free agent after last playing for Brazilian top-flight side Corinthians.

“We’re pleased to bring in attacking midfielder Matías Rojas,” Inter Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a press release.

“He is a skillful and experienced player at both the club and national team levels whose versatility we believe will be an asset for the team.

“We think this addition helps strengthen our squad as we aim to compete for titles after a strong start of the MLS season.”

Rojas has 37 goals and added 18 assists in 205 club-career matches and predominantly played at Argentine side Racing Club.

However, he’s also spent time at boyhood club Cerro Porteno, Lanus, Defensa y Justicia and Corinthians.

Internationally, Rojas has scored once in 18 appearances for Paraguay and remains part of their current squad looking to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Hay un nuevo 7️⃣ en la ciudad! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/IzrMrNb9uj — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 23, 2024

Speaking about the move to Miami, Rojas told reporters: “I’m happy, joining a spectacular club like Inter Miami is a dream come true

“I’m excited to compete and help my teammates achieve the team’s objectives.”

Rojas’ much-anticipated switch was completed just before the Primary Transfer Window closed on April 23.

He gives boss Tata Martino another attacking option and can play out wide as well as centrally.

Meanwhile, Inter are also closing in on a Argentina youngster Giovanni Ferraina on a loan deal with a buy option.

