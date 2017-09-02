Beckham targets Cristiano Ronaldo for new Miami MLS team

David Beckham is ready to launch an audacious attempt to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to the MLS, a report claims.

The Daily Mirror state that the former England international will announce this month that he is launching a Miami-based Major League Soccer franchise.

Beckham, who played in the MLS with LA Galaxy, believes his new team can attract top names – and he has apparently earmarked Ronaldo as a possible target.

The Miami club will not be ready to play for three years by which time Cristiano will be 35 and could be “open to the move”.

MLS commissioner Don Garber says that while there has been a movement away from signing stars in the twilight of their career, there will be exceptions for the right players.

He told Mirror Sport: “I hope we don’t move too far away from recognising that having global icons play in our league can deliver all sorts of value and technology. Not just in terms of ticket sales and commercial benefit, but it inspires young people here.

“They might be influenced by playing the EA Sports games or watching the Premier League or Bundesliga and yet might not have a local MLS team.

“If you can bring in an icon like David Beckham in his day or what [New York City’s Spain international striker] David Villa is doing today, if you can have those players who are followed on a truly global basis.

“I’ll never mention names because I get infuriated with coaches mentioning players in our league. But there are clearly players around the world who resonate.”