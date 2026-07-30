Brentford are closing in on the biggest signing in the club’s history after agreeing a deal to land Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare in a record-breaking transfer – with TEAMtalk sources revealing when a deal can be expected to be finalised.

Sources have confirmed that the Bees have struck an agreement worth £41 million (€48m, $55m) for the Mali international, eclipsing the previous club-record fee of £36 million ($42.8m, $49m) paid to Bournemouth for Dango Ouattara last summer.

We understand personal terms have already been agreed with Sangare, leaving only the final details to be completed before the transfer is formally announced.

Brentford‘s move for the 24-year-old has also paved the way for Jordan Henderson’s departure.

As we have previously revealed, Henderson is now close to finalising his move to Chelsea, allowing Brentford to press ahead with plans to reshape their midfield around Sangare.

The deal, which is expected to go through in the coming days, assuming no last-minute issues, represents a significant statement of intent from the West London club.

Not only will Sangare become Brentford’s first £40million-plus signing, but TEAMtalk understands the club view him as one of the standout midfielders available on the market this summer and believe he can become a key figure for years to come.

Landing the former Red Bull Salzburg prospect is also regarded as something of a coup given the calibre of clubs tracking him…

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Brentford beat three big Prem rivals to Sangare signing

Indeed, sources can confirm that Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool all carried out extensive scouting work on Sangare ahead of the summer window and retained an interest as his future came under increasing scrutiny.

However, Brentford have moved decisively to get the deal over the line before any of those clubs turned their interest into formal negotiations in what is seen as a monumental coup for Keith Andrews’ side.

Sangare first arrived in European football when Red Bull Salzburg signed him from Mali at 18, with the powerful midfielder developing through the Austrian club’s renowned pathway before earning a move to Lens.

His performances in Ligue 1 have only enhanced his reputation, attracting attention from across Europe, but Brentford have won the race after convincing both Lens and the player of their long-term project.

TEAMtalk understands the Bees expect Sangare to become a central figure in their midfield immediately, with club officials believing they have secured one of the most impressive signings of the Premier League summer so far.

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