Behavioural issues cited as Milan opted against Bakayoko swoop

AC Milan decided against the permanent signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea this summer due to two reasons, a report has claimed.

The Frenchman made 31 Serie A appearances for the Rossoneri last season and a permanent move looked likely before a falling out with then manager Gennaro Gattuso.

His hopes of a return to Milan improved with the sacking of Gattuso, but his replacement Marco Giampaolo – who has since been sacked – preferred the likes of Ismael Bennacer and Lucas Biglia to occupy his central midfield roles.

That left Bakayoko to instead return to his former side Monaco on loan – with the midfielder forced to deny the switch to the Ligue 1 giants was a step down.

“Lots of people will perhaps say that I am taking a step back by coming to Monaco but I see it differently,” he said at his unveiling.

“My two experiences abroad allowed me to play a lot, contrary to what a lot of people have said. My season in Milan brought me a lot in terms of new avenues of football and professionalism. I have taken a lot of positive things away from it.

“The club is what is important today. I do not think about my personal ambitions.”

Reports last week claimed Milan regretted not taking up the option to sign Bakayoko permanently; however, this has since been denied and, according to according to Calciomercato, Milan had two very firm reasons for not taking up the option to sign the player permanently.

That is, in the main, due to Chelsea’s €35m asking price – which was non-negotiable – with the fee not in line with the policy adopted by owners Elliott on the market.

Secondly, the club had doubts about the player from a behavioural point of view. Calciomercato cites the fact that he was late for training and, above all, had a quarrel on the bench with Gattuso during a game against Bologna as major reasons for the club opting against his permanent signing.