Belated Arsenal deal finally nears after medical is passed with La Liga club

Arsenal are ‘hopeful’ a long-awaited exit will finally materialise after a Gunners star edged ever closer to a Spanish departure, per a trusted source.

Arsenal have experienced a whirlwind deadline day with regards to both arrivals and exits. Former Tottenham target Takehiro Tomiyasu has agreed terms over a £19.8m switch to North London and will reportedly be turning out in the Gunners’ colours this year.

The centre-half’s arrival, combined with a resolution being reached over Ainsley Maitland-Niles will ensure the defensive ranks are well stocked.

As such, Hector Bellerin’s belated departure is finally ramping up. The 26-year-old full-back had been linked with a plethora of elite clubs from across Europe earlier in the window.

Barcelona, PSG and Inter Milan were all namechecked at varying points, though concrete interest never emerged.

Nevertheless, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed Bellerin has found a willing suitor.

He tweeted La Liga side Real Betis are ‘finally closing the deal’ on Bellerin.

Sky Sports reported earlier today that the Spaniard was undergoing a medical in London with a season-long loan deal on the agenda. They added that an option to buy will be included as part of the deal.

Romano confirmed the medical had been passed.

That deal was confirmed by Real Betis with a comical tweet at 10.15pm.

Arsenal find Maitland-Niles resolution

Meanwhile, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has reportedly held clear-the-air talks with Arsenal and will remain at the club until at least January.

Everton were exploring the opportunity of signing the versatile right-back before deadline day, but a potential loan switch failed to materialise. And now Maitland-Niles will stay at The Emirates and compete for a place in Arteta’s first-team squad.

According to Sky Sports, Maitland-Niles had discussions with Arteta on Monday about his social media post. However, it’s understood they did not discuss the idea of him joining Everton.

All sides now want to put the matter behind them and concentrate on the season ahead.

The report adds that while the Gunners were prepared to let Maitland-Niles now, Everton’s offer of a loan with an option to buy was not considered good enough.

