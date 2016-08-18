Belgian wonderkid denies contact with Mourinho

Belgian starlet Youri Tielemans claims he has not had any contact with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho over a transfer.

Tielemans reportedly held talks with both Chelsea and Manchester United over a move from Anderlecht in October last year, while Tuttosport claimed in December that Juventus believed that United had won the battle to sign the wonderkid.

And last week, his former team-mate Lukasz Plonowski – now at Wisla Pulawy – told Polish newspaper Weslo that Tielemans’ told him that he had received a phone call from Mourinho in which he ‘asked how I’d take the possibility to move to Manchester United’.

Those stories though have been refuted by the 19-year-old, who claims that he is fully focused on playing for Anderlecht.

Tielemans told Anderlecht’s official website: “I’ve never had contact with Jose Mourinho. Who says that is lying.

“I have the greatest respect for Mr Mourinho and many other managers, but he never called me. I concentrate on my football career and the important match of tomorrow [today in the Europa League play-off round vs Slavia Prague].”