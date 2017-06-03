Belgium-based forward confirms interest in Arsenal switch

KAS Eupen forward Henry Onyekuru has admitted he is keen to join Arsenal this summer, after confirming the Gunners had made an offer to sign him.

The 19-year-old winger has taken the Belgian top flight by storm this season, having scored 25 goals in all competitions and also weighing in with an impressive 14 assists.

Amid reports Arsenal are keen to trigger the £6.8million release clause in the 19-year-old’s deal, the Nigeria international has admitted a move to north London would appeal and that he’s keen to emulate his idol Thierry Henry.

“Thierry Henry has always been my idol since I was a kid,” Onyekuru told the Nigerian Football Federation.

“I was watching him play, watching Arsenal and going to YouTube to watch most of his games.

“I remember saying if I had to move to the Premier League I want to be like Thierry Henry, so it’s likely to come true and I’m looking towards it at the moment.

“It’s a good feeling for a club like Arsenal to make a bid for me, this is due to my hard work in training and games.”

Onyekuru is currently away on international duty with Nigeria ahead of their African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa on June 10 and the forward hopes his transfer can be sealed afterwards.

“I am waiting and working towards it and we’ll see how it goes after the [Nigeria] qualifiers,” he added.