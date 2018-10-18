Belgium-based goal machine to snub Man Utd, Chelsea for Arsenal move

Waasland-Beveren forward Nana Opoku Ampomah has outlined his ambitions to sign for Arsenal.

The Ghana attacker has been one of the stories of the season so far in Belgium after netting five times in nine games for his side, with his plaudits drawing admiring glances from a number of big clubs.

But Ampomah admits he harbours ambitions of playing in the Premier League and while he admits playing for either Manchester United or Chelsea would be nice, his preference is to move to the Emirates Stadium.

“You can dream to play for Chelsea, Manchester United or Arsenal but then if they don’t come for you your dreams never comes true but we will see, I just have to work hard, focus on the game and we will see where I can get to,” Ampomah told sportsworldghana.com.

“But I think I like Arsenal more because I like their style of playing. It’s one of the teams I really liked growing up as a child so really like Arsenal. It will be a dream come true to play for Arsenal.”

Unai Emery is thought to be in the market for more width in his attack, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang often starting on the flanks in order to accommodate Alexandre Lacazette in a more central role, so a move for left winger Ampomah might fit the bill.

It seems like Emery’s immediate focus, however, might be on securing a replacement for Aaron Ramsey, who looks destined to leave on a free transfer.

The club has been linked with MLS star Miguel Almiron, with Hector Herrera of Porto another potential new recruit.

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.