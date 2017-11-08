Belgium boss hints Fellaini snub was done as favour to Man Utd

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has hinted that he left Marouane Fellaini out of Belgium’s latest squad out of courtesy to Manchester United and Jose Mourinho.

The midfielder has been left out of Belgium’s squad for their friendlies against Mexico on Friday and Japan next Tuesday due to a “medical decision”, according to Martinez, despite Fellaini’s appearance in United’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

After Fellaini initially picked up his injury while on duty with Belgium last time around, the player has been allowed to focus on returning to full fitness back in Manchester ahead of United’s game against Newcastle on November 18.

“He needs a proper 10 days work with no game in order for him to be fully fit,” said Martinez.

“Medically it is the right choice to allow Marouane to get fit. If it had been a competitive game I think we would have called him up because maybe for the second game he could have been on the pitch.

“This is a period where we can afford not to risk him until he is 100 per cent.”