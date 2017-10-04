Belgium boss makes vow to Man Utd over Lukaku fitness

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has told Manchester United he will not take any unnecessary risks with Romelu Lukaku over his fitness.

The United striker has started the season like a train, failing to score in only one of his 12 appearances for club and country to date.

However, Lukaku has not trained with his Belgian teammates ahead of Saturday’s clash with Bosnia after reporting for international duty with an ankle injury.

With Belgium already qualified for the World Cup, Martinez has pledged not to take any risks with his former Everton striker.

“He is very uncertain for Saturday, we will make a decision on Friday. It is difficult for him,” said Martinez, who of course managed the striker during his Everton days.

“Lukaku wants to play. He hasn’t trained with the group, he has a sore ankle and it is important he gets fully recovered. We will give him as long as he can.

“We are talking to Manchester United closely. We are careful that we won’t rush him into anything.”