Belgium boss Martinez opens up on future of Chelsea star Hazard

The future of Eden Hazard has been a constant form of speculation in recent times and now Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has had his say.

In an interview with MundoDeportivo, the former Everton boss was asked about the future of his star man, with Real Madrid understood to be the main suitors.

“Hazard can be the leader of any team, it’s at a very difficult level to match for any other player in the world,” Martinez revealed.

“Chelsea want to win titles and not sell players, he will be very difficult to lose in the short term.”

Hazard has started the season with a lethal touch in front in goal, something he had previously lacked as a player. The Belgian ace has scored seven goals in his opening eight games this season in the Premier League, including a hat-trick against Cardiff City.

Hazard made it clear during the summer that he would never force a move, and that if he was to leave, it would be on good terms.

