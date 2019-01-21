Belgium defender reveals he wants Arsenal move but can’t join Man Utd

Olympiakos defender Bjorn Engels has named Arsenal as his dream destination when asked about a possible Premier League move.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Belgian is hoping to secure a move to England in the near future, but he has revealed he would not be allowed to join Manchester United.

The 24-year-old wants a move to the Emirates Stadium, but revealed that his wife would prefer it if he moved to Liverpool because her family are all fans of the club.

“Not right now, but if my level continues to rise, it will come. I’ve been there a couple of times in the past, maybe next time is the right one,” he told L’Equipe.

“Arsenal? It would be a dream. But playing in England, it would be already top.

“She’s from Liverpool and all her family is a fan of the Reds. When Everton was interested in me, she said to me laughing: Everton is ok, but never Man United!”