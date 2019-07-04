Belgium fearing the worst as Newcastle approach Benitez successor

Newcastle United have begun talks with Belgium manager Roberto Martinez over replacing Rafa Benitez, a report claims.

The Spaniard’s Newcastle contract ended on Sunday, with Benitez saying he and the club’s hierarchy had been unable to find a shared vision for the future.

The 59-year-old is unsurprisingly back in work already, posting on social media on Tuesday that he has joined Chinese Super League side Dalian.

Benitez officially left Newcastle on Sunday after talks over a contract extension ultimately failed to reach a successful conclusion, much to the fury of fans who had taken him to their hearts.

A report from the Daily Star on Wednesday claimed that Mike Ashley had shortlisted Martinez as a top target to take over.

Now The Sun are claiming that Newcastle chiefs have reached out to the Spaniard to gauge his interest in the role, despite the fact Martinez recently revealed his desire to stay with Belgium until the end of Euro 2020.

The Belgian FA reportedly ‘fear the worst’ should Newcastle make an official approach for their boss, who won the FA Cup with Wigan in 2015.

This is no doubt largely down to the fact he would net a huge increase from his basic Belgium salary of less than £1m a year.

