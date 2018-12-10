Liverpool’s reported interest in Thorgan Hazard has been played down, despite reports on Monday that they were eyeing a deal.

The Belgium star, who is the brother of Chelsea’s Eden, has scored 11 goals and provided six assists for Borussia Monchengladbach this season.

Liga Financial were claiming that the 25-year-old has a £26million release clause and that Jurgen Klopp was considering a January raid.

Manchester United and Everton have are also linked with the attacking midfielder, but Belgian football expert Kristof Terreur has since moved to shoot those rumours down.

Terreur believes there is no release clause in the player’s contract, and with Hazard currently contracted until 2020.

The daily copy-paste gossip. “Liverpool ‘consider Thorgan Hazard transfer after £26m release clause revealed’.” If only there was a release clause … #lfc #cfc pic.twitter.com/3tIdHwNuhi — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) December 10, 2018

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!