Belgium midfield star on list of Man Utd transfer targets

Belgium midfielder Yannick Carrasco is on Manchester United’s list of targets, according to a report.

Foot Mercato report that the 25-year-old is of interest to United officials, although he is believed to be settled with his Chinese club Dalian Yifang.

Carrasco surprised plenty in January of this year when he opted to leave Atletico Madrid for the Far East and in September it was claimed the Belgian has failed to settle in China and was looking for a return to Europe in January.

Calciomercato claimed Arsenal, Juventus, Roma, Inter Milan and Napoli were tracking the player, who at the time was claimed would cost in the region of €25million.

The latest report claims AC Milan are also interested in seven-goal Carrasco, who is under contract until 2021.

United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about transfers at his press conference on Friday and he admitted the club have targets.

“The club’s probably had a plan, you don’t just plan the next day and next month but this transfer window has probably been planned since the summer and year before, the next transfer window, the structure is phenomenal,” said Solskjaer.

“I’m sure they’ve got their targets, I’m here to voice my opinion on that and I’m sure we’ll sit down, me and Ed (Woodward) if we’ve got anything in the pipeline.

“I’m here to work with the ones I’ve got, they’ve all performed and as long as they perform they should get a chance but that’s my job to improve the team and individuals.”

