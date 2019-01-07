Belgium star ready to snub Man Utd, AC Milan as Arsenal open talks

Belgium international Yannick Carrasco prefers a move to Arsenal over Manchester United or AC Milan, a report claims.

Foot Mercato recently reported that the 25-year-old is of interest to United officials, although he is believed to be settled with his Chinese club Dalian Yifang.

Calciomercato claimed Arsenal, Juventus, Roma, Inter Milan and Napoli were tracking the player, who at the time was claimed would cost in the region of €25million. There has also been intense speculation in Italy that AC Milan are also interested in Carrasco, who is under contract until 2021. However, according to Sky Italia, the Gunners are now the side in pole position to land the forward, with the north London club having made initial contacts over a possible deal.

In addition, they claim that Carrasco’s preferred destination is in fact the Emirates Stadium, and he has prioritised a move there over Old Trafford or San Siro.

Arsenal made initial contacts with Carrasco, according to Sky. They are reportedly his preferred destination — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) January 7, 2019

Carrasco surprised plenty in January of this year when he opted to leave Atletico Madrid for the Far East and in September it was claimed the Belgian has failed to settle in China and was looking for a return to Europe in January.