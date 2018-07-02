Belgium survive scare to come from two down to beat Japan in thriller

Belgium came from two goals down to beat Japan 3-2 as Nacer Chadli scored a late winner in Rostov.

Belgium made a promising start to their World Cup second-round fixture against Japan.

Romelu Lukaku won two corners with deflected shots but then struggled to connect when only a routine finish was required from close range.

Eden Hazard also tested Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima with a strike from midfield as Belgium gradually increased the pressure without finding a breakthrough.

Japan successfully resisted the superior Belgians, ensuring the game remained goalless at half-time.

While posing a consistent threat, Roberto Martinez’s team struggled to deliver the final ball they required when on several occasions they could have taken the lead.

An error by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois meant their wastefulness in the final third was almost punished on the stroke of half-time.

The Chelsea number one should have collected a routine ball but he allowed it to spill between his legs before reacting and gathering it near the goal-line.

Japan made an impressive start to the second half, scoring in the 48th minute through Genki Haraguchi to go 1-0 up.

A swift counter-attack led to Haraguchi being sent one-on-one with Courtois, and he calmly finished first-time towards the bottom left corner.

Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen had helped the ball into his path when attempting to intercept.

In the 52nd minute they doubled their lead through Takashi Inui’s second goal of the competition.

From the edge of the area, the midfielder bent the ball towards the bottom right corner and out of Courtois’ reach.

Belgium had almost scored an equalising goal, at 1-0 down, when Hazard curled against the post.

Vertonghen gave Belgium a crucial lifeline with a masterful header in the 69th minute.

Under a high ball from the edge of the area Vertonghen impressively looped a header across the penalty area and into the far corner.

Following further pressure, a header from substitute Marouane Fellaini made the score 2-2 in the 74th minute.

Hazard impressively created space to cross from the left, and Fellaini jumped highest to nod Belgium level.

Belgium dramatically secured their place in the quarter-finals when Nacer Chadli finished a counter-attack in the final minute of second-half stoppage time.

A move that started with Courtois rolling the ball out from their own area ended with Chadli finishing at the back post from Thomas Meunier’s low cross to seal a 3-2 win.