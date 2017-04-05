Bellerin: Arsenal fans have to remain calm and positive

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has appealed for calm from the club’s fans despite their recent struggles.

The possibility of the Gunners missing out on the top four has become distinct as they remain sixth in the table after a 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday.

Arsenal fans were seen fighting amongst each other in the stands and an anti-Wenger van was hired to protest against the idea of a new two-year deal for the Frenchman.

“My message is just to remain calm. There are still loads of games to go,” Bellerin told Arsenal player.

“I understand that it can be frustrating not to be there at the moment but as I say, we just need to be together.

“The team, fans, everyone – the whole of Arsenal has to be together and be positive. Hopefully like that we can make it happen.

“It’s also true that we have a few games in hand, we are a few games behind some of the teams on top of us. But we knew this year it was going to be very competitive. There were six or seven teams that were going to compete for the Champions League spots.

“We knew that it was going to get tough. It was going to be one of the hardest leagues probably in the last few years.

“We knew it could happen but we still have loads of games for us to recover and make it into the top four. I think it’s just ours for the taking.”