Bellerin unlikely to leave Arsenal, as nobody wants him, says agent

It is “difficult to see” Hector Bellerin leaving Arsenal in the near future, according to the defender’s agent.

The right-back has been linked with a move back to Barcelona – where he came through the youth ranks – while Manchester United and Serie A giants Juventus are also thought to be interested.

However, there have been no concrete approaches and Albert Botines, the 23-year-old’s representative, says the Spain international is happy at the Emirates Stadium.

“Right now it’s difficult to see him leaving,” Botines admitted to Radio CRC. “There’s no contact for Bellerin, no-one has sought me out. He’s happy, he’s recently renewed and he’s playing consistently. But it’s true that every player always wants to grow.

“If Italian clubs were interested in some of my clients I would listen, because – just like Juventus – Napoli are not only a great team in Italy but also in Europe.

“Every summer there is interest from clubs, but Arsenal have not made me aware that any offers have arrived.”