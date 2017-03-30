Bellerin’s secret Barca talks; Juve join transfer battle

Hector Bellerin’s Arsenal future is in doubt after he allegedly met with Barcelona’s sporting director Robert Fernandez.

Speculation is continuing to link the full-back with a move back to Spain, with reports in Spain claiming that the 22-year-old held talks with a Barca official in London during the international break.

According to SER Catalunya radio show La Graderia, Bellerin told Fernandez that he was ready to end his six-year spell with Arsenal in the summer.

The former Barcelona youth player is also coveted by Juventus though, with Tuttosport claiming the Italian side have entered the race.

The Serie A leaders want to freshen up their ageing defence and reportedly sent out scouts to watch Bellerin in action for Spain’s Under-21s this week against Italy.

Bellerin, however, is said to be keen on a move back to Barcelona, admitting last week that he would find it hard to turn down the Catalan club.

“Any player in the world would be very excited to know that Barca are interested, it is very nice to get recognised by Barcelona,’ he told Cadena SER.

“My departure from Barca was a bit bittersweet because of the treatment from some people.

“I was not treated the way I would have liked to but it is clear that if Barcelona are interested it would be difficult to say no.”

Likewise, the Catalan club’s sporting director Fernandez has also been speaking about the possible deal, admitting it would be hard to complete.

“Of course Hector is a good player but it would be very difficult,” he said.

“He is well known. He is playing at a great level but there are also other players that have good characteristics.”