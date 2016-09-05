Ben Arfa lauds Nice president’s ‘cojones’ for signing Balotelli

Hatem Ben Arfa has praised Nice for signing Mario Balotelli, lauding the size of their president’s “cajones”.

Balotelli finally ended his miserable stay at Liverpool by joining the French outfit on a free transfer.

And former Newcastle midfielder Ben Arfa, who was revitalised at Nice last season and has now joined Paris Saint-Germain, messaged Jean Pierre Rivère to commend the signing.

According to the Nice Matin, the message read: “President, I am calling you because I want to congratulate you for your transfer window… Of all the Presidents in France, you are the one with the biggest cojones. Congratulations.”

Italy striker Balotelli, meanwhile, has continued his war of words with Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher.