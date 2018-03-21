Davies insists China trip won’t disrupt his rhythm at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur's Welsh defender Ben Davies (L) vies for the ball against Apoel FC's Belgian striker Igor de Camargo during the UEFA Champions League football match between Apoel FC and Tottenham Hotspur at the GSP Stadium in the Cypriot capital, Nicosia on September 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JACK GUEZ (Photo credit should read JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Ben Davies has explained why Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was more than happy for him to travel nearly halfway across the world on Wales duty.

Spurs are pushing hard for a top-four Champions League qualifying place and are also in the FA Cup semi-finals next month.

But Wales defender Davies – who has been a left-back regular ahead of Danny Rose and believes he has had his “best season at Spurs” – has still travelled to Asia this week to be part of Ryan Giggs’ first squad at the China Cup in Nanning.

“As far as he (Pochettino) was concerned, if I was fit then I was going to China,” Davies said.

“That’s the best way to be. When you are playing football you just want to be in a rhythm and if that’s international games or wherever it may be…

“Of course, it’s a long old flight and it’s going to take it out of you.

“But we still have a few days when we get back to get prepared for the game coming up (at Chelsea on April 1).”

Davies on playing for Ryan Giggs

Davies also feels exciting times are ahead with Wales as new manager Giggs settles into the role.

Giggs’ first game will be against the hosts in the China Cup on Thursday, with the

Czech Republic and Uruguay also involved in the four-team tournament in Nanning.

“As a player I looked up to him, being left-footed and on the wing that was another

thing for me,” Davies said.

“It is exciting to work under someone who has had such a good career and hopefully he can translate that into management.

“To have someone who had the winning mentality, as he has, it is great that he can push that on to us as well.

“That is where we have to start. If we are going into playing games, we have to win them, starting with the China Cup.”

