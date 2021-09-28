Forgotten Liverpool star eyeing ‘another shot’ at major Klopp shake-up

Liverpool defender Ben Davies says that he is eyeing another opportunity to force his way into manager Jurgen Klopp’s plans next summer.

The 26-year-old has moved to Sheffield United on loan this season following his lack of game time at Anfield. He looked as if he would get an instant opportunity upon his shock signing for the Reds in January.

Liverpool found themselves in a defensive crisis, with all three senior options injured. Despite that, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips and Liverpool’s second winter signing Ozan Kabak found game time ahead of Davies.

Furthermore, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip returning from injury, Davies fell down the pecking order.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Davies said of his Liverpool future: “The situation at Liverpool now is a lot different to when I went in in terms of the defenders they have got available.

“I have thought of this year and going out and playing well, looking good to everyone at Liverpool and everyone who watches me.

“Then going back to Liverpool and trying to impress the manager and staff and seeing where I am at in the summer.

“Hopefully, I get the opportunity in pre-season next year to go back in and get another shot at showing what I can do.”

Liverpool and Chelsea to battle for Federico Chiesa Liverpool and Chelsea will reportedly battle for Juventus' Federico Chiesa, with more news on Antonio Rudiger and Mohammed Salah.

That approach worked for Liverpool star Harvey Elliott this summer. Following an impressive loan spell at Blackburn, the 18-year-old went straight into Klopp’s Premier League plans.

Still, Davies could find earning game time at Liverpool harder when he returns from South Yorkshire.

As well as Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip, summer signing Ibrahima Konate and Phillips are options at the back.

Nevertheless, Davies is only focused for now on readjusting to the feeling of regular football.

Ben Davies on Liverpool, Sheff Utd adjustment

Davies said: “He [Klopp] just said to enjoy it and wished me good luck for the season.

“I echoed the same back. I am in quite frequent contact with two or three guys at Liverpool who get involved in the loans and come and watch. One is coming next week to have a chat.

The first month of being here has been about getting that resilience in my body back.

“I went from playing a lot of time and not training much to training a lot and not playing much. That switch has been quite difficult for my body, so the first month has been about game time and recovery and switching that rhythm back again.

“Looking forward I want to stay in the team, help the team and play as many minutes and pick up as many wins as we can and hopefully if I am doing that and helping the team that can become a successful year and we can try and get Sheffield United back to where they belong.”

READ MORE: Ferdinand cuts through Salah hype with ‘biggest fact’