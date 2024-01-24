Ben Godfrey: Leeds keen on loan deal but ex-Farke protege has other preference as Everton exit looms

Leeds United are interested in a loan deal for Ben Godfrey – but the Everton defender is moving towards a transfer out of England this month, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Championship side Leeds are keen to do a deal for Godfrey but face major competition with sources stating he is most likely heading abroad with AC Milan among the clubs keen.

Everton are keen to sanction an outright sale and a loan deal is unlikely at this stage. Leeds want a loan with an option to buy, but that is not the preference for Everton.

York-born Godfrey previously played under Leeds manager Daniel Farke at Norwich City, winning promotion to the Premier League in 2019 before joining Everton the following year.

The 26-year-old has had spells of good form at Goodison Park but has barely featured under Sean Dyche this season, leading to speculation about his future.

Sources have said the 26-year-old is keen to explore opportunities outside of England and clubs in Europe are currently offering better terms for a full sale.

READ MORE: Leeds ‘awaiting Liverpool call’ with double Anfield transfer raid tipped and deal for £20m-rated star ‘agreed’

Leeds manager Daniel Farke keen on Ben Godfrey reunion

Godfrey, who can play as a centre-back, right-back or left-back, has played just 91 minutes of Premier League football this term. He is currently behind Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski and Michael Keane in the pecking order.

He has also struggled with a number of injuries and was heavily impacted by COVID-19 when he contracted the illness in 2021. He admitted he likely had long COVID and it had a serious effect on his wellbeing.

When he was finally getting back to full fitness at the start of the 2022, the defender suffered a horrific leg break. Since then, he has struggled to break back into the starting XI.

Once the summer arrives the defender will be in the last year of his current deal and there is no ambition currently to extend that option.

This has made him surplus to requirements and a player the club are keen to offload.

Everton face yet more sanctions after being found in breach of FFP earlier this month. The club have already been deducted 10 points and fought valiantly against relegation.

They are confident they will be able to refute any further charges upon appeal and continue their fine form under Dyche.

DON’T MISS: West Ham sent packing as Leeds close to signing off on new contract for top attacking star