Ben White names the man who convinced him to join Leeds United

Ben White admitted the chance to work with Marcelo Bielsa convinced him to sign for Leeds United after explaining what qualities he can bring to Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season.

The Brighton defender has joined the Whites on a season-long loan move from Premier League Brighton, signing for Leeds on the same day that Jack Harrison was also brought back to Elland Road.

White’s arrival will give Leeds competition for places at the heart of defence, with Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson mainstays last season as the Whites came within a whisker of returning to the Premier League.

And assessing what he will bring to the party, the 21-year-old told LUTV: “When I heard of the opportunity to come, I was just so excited to get it over the line and I’m absolutely buzzing,” said White, who has been on Leeds’ radar all summer long.

“I’ve heard loads about Marcelo Bielsa, he is an amazing manager, especially with young players and I’m sure he is going to really improve me, which is what I am looking to do this season.

“I’m cool and calm on the ball, I like to play out from the back and I want to try and play as many games as I can – I’ve come here to win games.

“I’m looking forward to meeting everyone at Thorp Arch, I haven’t trained yet, so the rest of the team are a week ahead, but I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into it.”

White is also not a newcomer to Elland Road, having played at the stadium before in the Carabao Cup with Newport County and he spoke about what that experience was like.

He said: “I think it was the best game I have played in, in terms of atmosphere, it was crazy.

“Even though it was a cup game, it was still amazing.”

Leeds are also closing on a season’s loan swoop for Wolves star Helder Costa.

