Ben Woodburn close to Liverpool loan exit; Chirivella also on the move

Liverpool youngsters Pedro Chirivella and Ben Woodburn could both leave the club this week.

Chirivella is the subject of a £3.5m bid from Norwegian outfit Rosenborg, and it is thought that bid has been accepted by the Reds.

However, it’s reported that Liverpool will insist that the 21-year-old has a buy-back clause inserted into his Rosenborg contract.

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph’s John Percy reports that Aston Villa are looking to sign Ben Woodburn on a season-long loan deal after having their transfer ban lifted.

Villa’s takeover has now been completed, meaning the midlands club can keep hold of their prize assets and start recruiting again as they look to build a promotion-winning squad.

One of those new additions could be Woodburn, who Jurgen Klopp will allow to leave on loan, in what would be a real coup for Steve Bruce’s men.

Danny Ings and Divock Origi are more likely to leave on permanent deals, with Daniel Sturridge and highly-rated Anfield starlet Rhian Brewster staying put.

