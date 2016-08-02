Ben Yedder rejected chance to join Arsenal, says former boss

Toulouse manager Pascal Dupraz has suggested Wissam Ben Yedder turned down the opportunity to join Arsenal in favour of a move to La Liga.

The 25-year-old striker, who scored 63 goals in 153 games in France’s Ligue 1, has joined Sevilla in a deal worth £8million. Yet Dupraz believes he could have easily ended up playing in the Premier League with the Gunners in the upcoming season.

“He could have gone to Arsenal, who are one of the best,” his old boss Dupraz told ESTADIO.

“But Sevilla are also a big club and I think La Liga is perfect for him, because he is a technical player and very attacking.”

Fellow French striker Alexandre Lacazette continues to be linked with a move to the Emirates, and Lyon have encouraged Arsene Wenger to make an improved offer after Arsenal’s first bid was rejected.