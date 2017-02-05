Benched star Aguero hints he may be sold by Man City

Sergio Aguero has opened up on his Manchester City future after losing his place in Pep Guardiola’s side to teenage sensation Gabriel Jesus.

The Argentinian, who has repeatedly been linked with Real Madrid, says he hopes to use the rest of the season to re-establish himself as City’s spearhead, but stopped short of committing his future to the club.

City’s top scorer has been among the substitutes for the last two Premier League games while impressive new signing Gabriel Jesus has led the line.

Jesus continued his stunning start to life at City by scoring both goals in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Swansea at the Etihad Stadium, including their last-gasp winner.

The 19-year-old registered his first goal since joining the club in a £27million move from Palmeiras in the midweek win at West Ham.

His success has sparked fresh speculation over the future of Aguero, which has not been uncommon since Pep Guardiola took over as manager last summer.

Speaking after the Swansea game, Aguero said: “Sometimes this happens. When you’re on the bench you have to wait for your opportunity.

“I have three months to do my best and try to help the team and we’ll see what happens with my future.”

Aguero, who has scored 154 goals for City since joining the club in 2011, is contracted until 2020 and insists he has not thought about leaving.

The Argentinian said: “No, no. I have to help the team as much as I can in these three months, afterwards we’ll see what the club wants to do with me.

“In three years my contract is up, that’s why I say I’m happy at the club. In these last three months that are left I have to help the club and as I say the club will decide if I have a place here or not. I want to stay, of course.”