Benfica manager Bruno Lage insists in-demand playmaker Joao Felix remains calm over his future amid growing speculation some of Europe’s biggest sides are readying enormous bids to sign him this summer.

The Benfica playmaker – who has a €120m exit clause in his contract – is being chased by clubs all over Europe after impressing with seven goals in 11 Portuguese Super Lig appearances this term.

Portuguese source Record recently claimed that Manchester United had been scouting Felix and were considering making a move for the player in the summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are understood to have seen a mammoth £61million approach for Felix rejected. The Daily Mirror, citing a report in Portuguese paper Correio da Manha, claimed the Reds submitted the offer but saw their efforts flatly rejected by the Portuguese giants.

Diario AS also reports that Real Madrid and Barcelona are also monitoring the Portugal U21 star, while his agent has also championed his client’s cause by explaining why the teenager will be a future Ballon d’Or winner.

But Benfica boss Lage has addressed the rumours to insist that the 19-year-old remains “calm” over his future.

“Joao is a youngster with a lot of potential,” Lage said.

“There is a lot of talk about him with respect to many things, but I only like to refer to what he does on the pitch and not what he can do away from it.

“If you know him, he’s a youngster that has his feet firmly on the ground. He deals with everything that is going on with total calm.”

Lage was also asked whether Felix, who has four goals in nine games for Portugal U21s, is ready for his first senior call-up.

“Would it be normal? Yes, considering the work he has been doing,” he replied.

“It’s what has been happening in the national team, in view of performances, [coach] Fernando Santos has given other youngsters opportunities.”

