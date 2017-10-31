Benfica boss talks up talents of young Man Utd target

Rui Vitoria insists Manchester United target Ruben Dias has the potential to become a fine player – but says they intend to ensure his development continues at Benfica.

The 20-year-old only made his first senior appearance for Benfica in September, but has already seen himself linked with a big-money move to England, with Jose Mourinho reportedly instructing scouts to follow his progress.

With Luisao serving a suspension, Dias is expected to be handed a chance against United in their Champions League clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

And ahead of the match, Vitoria has underlined exactly why Dias is rated so highly.

“He is a young player who is showing immense progression and significant development,” said Vitoria of the player.

“He has huge potential and will improve a lot. We want him to stay with us for many years – he’s from our academy.”

Vitoria was then asked about whether the match will be a chance for Dias to prove himself to Mourinho, but the Benfica boss responded: “As for any issues around his future elsewhere I cannot say anything else, that’s not my place.”