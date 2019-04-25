Benfica chief ‘guarantees’ €120m Man Utd, Liverpool target won’t leave

The president of Benfica has warned Manchester United and Liverpool away from signing Joao Felix by insisting the teenage prodigy is not for sale.

Felix has been heavily linked with a move to a bigger club having scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 22 league appearances this season. The attacking midfielder has also been impressing in the Europa League, scoring a hat-trick against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their quarter-final.

We recently revealed that no fewer than seven Premier League sides had been on scouting missions to witness Felix for themselves, with the top six joined by Wolves in their interest.

It is Liverpool and Manchester United who are most heavily linked, though, with Jurgen Klopp enlisting the help of super-agent Jorge Mendes to get a deal done, and United identifying Felix as their main alternative to Jadon Sancho.

However, Benfica president Luis Filipe Viera has insisted that Felix is going nowhere.

“In relation to our youngsters, mainly those that are today part of our main squad, Benfica will do everything so that no one leaves,” Viera told the Benfica website.

“I can practically say and guarantee to Benfica fans that no one will leave. I’m one of the biggest mentors of this project and I will do everything within my power to ensure that no one leaves this year or next if possible.”

Felix has a €120m release clause in his contract, but Benfica want to raise it to €200m to further decrease the chances of him leaving.