Benfica enter race for €25m Tottenham midfield January target

Benfica have reportedly joined Real Betis in the race to sign Tottenham transfer target Rafinha from Barcelona.

Betis had been the strong favourites to sign the midfielder, who Barca are looking to offload for €25million, although the Catalan giants want a deal that includes a mandatory purchase option at the end of a loan deal – something that Betis are not too keen on.

Benfica are said to be willing to pay the price for the 25-year-old, although they are waiting to see if the seal qualification for the Champions League.

Rafinha had been a summer target for Mauricio Pochettino and it is thought that the Spurs chief is willing to go back in for the Brazilian in January.

However, Tottenham could be scuppered if Benfica seal a straight cash deal for the player.