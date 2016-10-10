Benfica ‘raise price for starlet as Arsenal & Man Utd hover’

Benfica have reportedly upped their asking price for one of their highly-rated young players amid claims he is being watched by both Arsenal and Manchester United.

Goncalo Guedes has been on the radar of both Premier League big-hitters in recent weeks with scouts from both clubs in attendance to check on the winger’s developement.

The player was previously linked with a £22million move to Valencia, but amid claims he is now wanted by United and Arsenal, Benfica president, Luis Filipe Vieira, wants a fee similar to what they received for Renato Sanches.

Sanches left his homeland for Bayern Munich earlier this year for an initial £31.6m fee.

But that figure could rise to a whopping £72.2m if all the contractual add-ons kick in.

As such, Portuguese paper A Bola claim Vieira is seeking a fee of £40million for the 19-year-old, who is contracted to the Estadio da Luz until 2021.

He made 18 top flight appearances in the Portuguese top flight last season and was recently named as one of the nominees for the European Golden Boy award.