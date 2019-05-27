Benfica refusing to budge over £105m fee for Man Utd target

Benfica executive manager Domingos Soares de Oliveira has insisted that the club will not budge on their valuation of Man Utd and Man City target Joao Felix.

The 19-year-old has been strongly as a target for both United and City, Real Madrid, Juventus and Atletico Madrid after a stunning breakthrough campaign at the Estadio da Luz.

However, as clubs begin to queue up for one of European football’s brightest young talents – it would appear that any side wanting him will have to trigger the £105m release clause in his contract.

“The goal is to keep the squad,” De Oliveira told TVI24. “If someone hits €100m (£88m) for Felix, the intention is not to sell.

“€100m is a lot of money, there has never been a player sold for that amount in Portugal, but the goal is to win on the pitch and we will do everything in that direction.

“Today, if they do not beat the €120m (£105m), the player stays.”

Felix has previously admitted that he is “very happy” at Benfica, amid constant talk of an exit.

