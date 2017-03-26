Benfica target talented Man Utd prospect – report

Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira is a target for Portuguese giants Benfica, according to reports.

The 20-year-old had spent the first half of the 2016/17 season on loan at Belenenses of the Primeira Liga, before being recalled by Jose Mourinho.

A report in the Daily Star claims the Portugal Under-21 international has a contract with the Red Devils that expires in summer 2018.

Meanwhile, Record report that he is aware that the club intend to offer a new deal in order for him to extend his stay in Manchester.

However, the report goes on to state that Benfica believe they could still persuade Pereira back to Portugal because of the fact they can offer him regular game time.

He may not be the only target for the Eagles though, as Record stated on Friday that Benfica are interested in signing André Moreira from Atletico Madrid.

Any search for a new goalkeeper would likely be for the back-up position, as Benfica already have the highly-rated Ederson.