Young Benfica keeper reveals all about Lukaku pep talk

Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar has spilled the beans about the words of encouragement Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku gave him on Wednesday night.

The Belgian teenager became the youngest goalkeeping to play in the competition at the Estadio da Luz, but had a night to forget as he embarrassingly carried a Marcus Rashford free-kick over over the line.

After the match, several players consoled Svilar over the decisive moment, but it was the lengthy pep talk that Lukaku gave him that really caught the attention, after the United striker spent a good 30 seconds talking to his countryman.

“It was nice of him,” Svilar said after the game. “He just said that I don’t have to worry, continue to work and it will be okay.”

The decisive moment gave United a 1-0 win as Jose Mourinho’s side maintained their 100% record in Group A.