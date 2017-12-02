Benitez admits Newcastle couldn’t control Hazard in Chelsea loss

Rafael Benitez has bemoaned Newcastle United’s mistakes against a “top side” as they lost 3-1 to Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Newcastle went ahead through Dwight Gayle on 12 minutes but Chelsea hit back with two goals from Eden Hazard and an Alvaro Morata header.

“We made mistakes against good players, with the quality they have, they punish you,” said Benitez. “We were in the game and you never know what can happen at one each, 2-1. A top side played against a team that was giving everything.

“We knew him [Hazard] really well, it’s not just a free role. He has good movements. You cannot control everyone. When he received the ball he can make the difference. We were doing quite well for a while but mistakes made the difference.”

On Newcastle’s current form, Benitez said: “We are in the Premier League, simple, [that] is the problem. We try to do our best now and see what happens in January.”