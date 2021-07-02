Rafael Benitez is set to be faced with a difficult first decision as Everton boss after PSG put the ball in his court over a potential transfer, per a trusted source.

The Toffees confirmed the controversial appointment of the ex-Liverpool boss on Wednesday. Benitez previously drew the scorn of Everton fans after his infamous ‘small club’ jibe while at Anfield. A senior Everton star recently addressed that moment, but that will quickly be forgotten if Benitez succeeds at Goodison.

To help him do just that, several key decisions will need to be made during the current transfer window.

Seemingly at the top of the list is what to do with Italian firebrand, Moise Kean.

The 21-year-old signed on the dotted line from Juventus in 2019, though struggled from the get go in England.

A surprise loan move to PSG materialised last year where Kean operated at a goal every other game.

That rate of return cannot be overlooked, even with Dominic Calvert-Lewin taking a giant step forward last year.

Now, per trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, precisely what to do with Kean will be down to Benitez.

He tweeted that PSG ‘want Moise Kean back’ in Paris. They reportedly prefer a loan move with an option to buy as opposed to a permanent capture this summer.

The player is said to ‘want’ the move, and PSG chief Leonardo is awaiting Everton’s response.

That decision is likely to be left up to the new manager, with Romano insisting Kean’s future is ‘up to Benitez’.

Everton hitman would be “fantastic” for Man Utd

Meanwhile, Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their bid to sign a 21-goal striker that former defender Rio Ferdinand thinks would be a ‘fantastic’ signing for the club.

Anthony Martial has never convinced in the position, while Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani are at opposite ends of the experience table. Big name strikers like Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have been linked, but Ferdinand thinks a player from Merseyside should be targeted.

Ferdinand said, as reported in The Sun: “Listen Dominic Calvert-Lewin for me I love him.

“I’ve watched a lot of Everton this year and he’s one that unnerves defenders. He’s not one you want to play against week in, week out. He’s aggressive, he attacks the ball.

“I think he’d be a fantastic signing for Manchester United. It’s one out of left field a little bit but I think he’d have a big impact.

“He’d get on the end of the things created by Fernandes, [Paul] Pogba, Rashford, Greenwood.”

