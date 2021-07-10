Rafael Benitez’s arrival at Everton reportedly means that the Toffees will have to start transfer negotiations from scratch if they still want to sign Matheus Nunes.

The Toffees are one of four Premier Premier League clubs facing pivotal summer transfer windows. Following recent managerial sackings, Everton, Tottenham Wolves and Crystal Palace have all found new coaches to steer them in a different direction. With that, though, comes the task of adding to their squads.

Benitez has yet to make any signings after his controversial appointment at Goodison Park.

However, Sporting midfielder Nunes has emerged one reported target. Reports last month, in fact, claimed that the Toffees were ready to open talks after proposing an opening bid.

Further reports in Portugal claimed that those talks were progressing well.

According to the latest from Record (via Sport Witness), though, Everton have lost momentum in the deal.

That is because Benitez has become the manager, instead of Nuno Espirito Santo. Everton were in talks with Nunes’ fellow Portuguese, hence the transfer connection with the player.

However, after another round of talks with Benitez, majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri chose the Spaniard as the best managerial candidate.

In doing so, though, the deal for Nunes has gone back to square one.

Nuno, meanwhile, has moved to Tottenham and, similar to Everton, is looking to get them back up the Premier League table.

As for where Everton will turn next in the transfer window, centre-back has reportedly become a priority.

Indeed, Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet is reportedly on his radar amid fears for Yerry Mina’s form.

Meanwhile, Everton also supposedly have interest alongside Liverpool and Tottenham in Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard.

Everton star contacted by Ancelotti

Amid the talk of new signings, though, Everton could face a battle to keep one of their current stars.

Benitez’s predecessor Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly contacted James Rodriguez about making a return to Real Madrid.

The Colombian began the 2019/20 season in strong fashion, before tailing off.