Benitez assesses where Newcastle fell short against Man Utd

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez felt his side could consider themselves unfortunate not to take anything from their match against Manchester United on Wednesday evening.

Second-half goals from substitute Romelu Lukaku, who scored with his first touch after Magpies keeper Martin Dubravka spilled Marcus Rashford’s free-kick, and Rashford were enough to take a 2-0 win at St James’ Park – earning their caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a fourth win in four games since taking charge.

Solskjaer’s delight at winning was in stark contrast to the mood of opposite number Benitez, who saw all his team’s hard work ultimately count for nothing as a result of errors.

Benitez said: “On these kind of nights, you have to be disappointed in the way that you lost because if the other team is doing really well, much better than you, you say ‘Fair enough, that’s it’.

“But we were doing enough to deserve something more. We made a mistake and conceded the first goal and after when we were doing better, we conceded the second goal from a counter-attack.”

Benitez was clearly frustrated by his side’s inability to turn their pressure into goals and continued: “For 85 minutes, we deserved something more than just to lose the way that we lost.

“The message is clear and consistent: in the final third, the accuracy of the final pass, the assist, the final decisions, that is the key if you want to score more goals.”

