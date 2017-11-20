Benitez claims Pogba is way off former Liverpool star’s level

Rafa Benitez insists that Paul Pogba has a long way to go before he can be viewed as a great player like former Liverpool star Steven Gerrard.

Pogba made his long-awaited comeback in Manchester United ’s comfortable win over Bentitez’s Newcastle on Saturday, scoring one and providing an assist on his return after two months on the sidelines.

United fans were thrilled to see their record signing back in action but Benitez, who managed former England skipper Gerrard for years at Anfield, claimed that Pogba is not yet in his fellow midfielder’s class.

“No, they’re different,” said Benitez after the game at Old Trafford. “Stevie was a top-class player for so many years.

“He was very consistent and could make the difference in every game, with or without the ball.

“He was a top-class player. Pogba is a great player, but he still has to be consistent for years like Stevie was for 10 or 15 years.

“Pogba is not my player, so I don’t need to talk too much about him. He’s a great player, like the majority of the Manchester United players.”

