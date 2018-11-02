Benitez defends Newcastle star Lascelles over Mike Ashley comments

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has leapt to the defence of skipper Jamaal Lascelles after he described owner Mike Ashley as “a nice guy”.

Lascelles was criticised on social media for his comments after signing a contract extension on Thursday.

Benitez said: “Obviously you are asking me about his comments about the owner. We met Mike Ashley – and they didn’t know him – for a dinner that was supposed to create a good atmosphere, so his first impression is something that you cannot control.

“But I think his message – and I was talking to him this morning – apart from what you can have an opinion on – is just try to keep everybody together, try to work hard.

“The fact that he signed an extension means that he cares. I think he was trying to be positive, trying to send the right message to everyone. Okay, there are things off the pitch you cannot control when you meet one person at a dinner for a couple of hours.

“It’s not that you are having an opinion about what has happened in the last 11 years. He’s not trying to do that. It’s just a moment and that’s it.”

Benitez also reminded supporters planning fresh protests against Ashley that his captain is only 24 years old and had not intended to wade into a minefield.

He said: “You have to understand that he’s a young player and he had this first impression.

“It doesn’t mean that he will not give everything on the pitch. That is the main thing that we are expecting from him.”