Benitez defends Newcastle’s five-at-the-back approach v Chelsea

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez defended his side’s pragmatic approach in their 2-1 loss to Chelsea at St. James’ Park.

DeAndre Yedlin’s late own goal preserved Chelsea’s perfect start to the new Premier League season as the stubborn Magpies saw a point snatched from their grasp.

The Magpies thought they had banked a point when substitute Joselu headed home an 83rd-minute equaliser to cancel out Eden Hazard’s penalty seven minutes earlier.

However, their joy was short-lived when Yedlin could only help Marcos Alonso’s drive into his own net with three minutes remaining as Rafael Benitez’s ultra-defensive masterplan failed to deny the visitors a first league win at St James’ Park since December 2011 in front of a crowd of 51,791.

“It depends on the players you have. If I had (Eden) Hazard I would give it to him and he would make the difference,” the Newcastle boss told Sky.

“We know that we can be better with the ball, but I think we did well until the end.

“Jamaal (Lascelles) has an ankle problem but he is already working with the physios but Jonjo (Shelvey) will have to wait one or two weeks.”

“Both the penalty and foul leading up to it were very doubtful,” Benitez told BBC Sport.

“We are missing five or six players. Any top side losing six players – a team with its own problems and six players out.

“We don’t have any issues. We have some injuries and it’s something we have to manage.”