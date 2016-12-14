Benitez discusses Liverpool’s link to £25m-rated Newcastle star

Rafael Benitez has warned former club Liverpool that he expects in-demand defender Jamaal Lascelles to remain at Newcastle this winter.

Lascelles has emerged as one of Newcastle’s most important players over the past 12 months, with the centre-half being appointed the club’s captain in the summer.

Despite being unable to prevent Newcastle’s slide into the Championship at the end of last season, Lascelles has continued his excellent form in the second tier with a series of impressive displays for the promotion-chasing Magpies.

As a result, the 23-year-old was linked with Chelsea last month, while recent reports suggest Benitez’s former club, Liverpool, are also weighing up a January move.

But former Reds manager Benitez believes that Lascelles future remains at St James’ Park.

“I saw the links about Jamaal, but I have been talking with him and with more people around him,” he said, reports the Northern Echo.

“He’s happy, he’s OK and we think that he’s a good player for us, so I don’t see any big change in January around him, or anyone really.”