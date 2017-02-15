Benitez discusses reports Arsenal want him to replace Wenger

Rafa Benitez insists talk that he could replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal boss is “not my concern” and his only focus is on winning promotion with Newcastle.

The Spaniard is reportedly on a shortlist of three names along with Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and Ralph Hasenhuttl of RB Leipzig, with names such as Eddie Howe and Diego Simeone also in the mix.

However, after being questioned if he’s in the frame to replace Wenger, Benitez says he is just concentrating on Newcastle United’s next games.

The Magpies sit top of the Championship, five points clear of third-placed Huddersfield and look on course to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

“I’m the manager for Newcastle playing against Norwich and then the next games.” Benitez said.

“That’s it, so I’m just focused on that. As a manager you are used to have clubs talking and the media talking so what you have to do is just concentrate on your job.”

When asked whether he thought it would be Wenger’s final season at the club, Benitez replied: “I don’t know. I have a good relationship with him. I think he’s a good manager, and that he’s doing a great job, but that is not my concern.”