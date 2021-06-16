Huge update reveals Everton manager decision that will split opinion

Everton are nearing their next managerial appointment after a major update revealed the club’s stance on bringing Rafael Benitez on board.

Everton were rocked earlier this month when news broke of Carlo Ancelotti’s return to Real Madrid. That left the Toffees looking for their fifth permanent manager over the last five years. Several candidates were touted, but one in particular drew the eye.

Ex-Liverpool manager Benitez was sensationally linked with the vacant position.

Benitez became a cult hero during his time at Anfield, helping the Reds to lift their fifth European Cup along with an FA Cup.

The Spaniard partook in a war of words with Everton when at the Liverpool helm. During his stint, he referred to them as a “small club.”

That has stuck with many Everton fans, making the latest update a controversial one.

Sky Sports report that Benitez is ‘close to taking over as Everton manager’. ‘Positive talks’ are said to have been held with the Everton board. Furthermore, Benitez was deemed to be their ‘No. 1’ choice as of Tuesday night.

As such, they report that Benitez has ‘been offered the job.’

Benitez has been out of work since leaving Chinese outfit Dalian Yifang in January. He still owns a home on Merseyside from his time as Liverpool boss. And by all accounts, retains an affinity for the area.

However, it remains to be seen whether he will be accepted by the Goodison faithful should he be appointed.

Former Everton frontman Andy Gray is certainly one person associated with the club who would have a hard time accepting Benitez at the helm.

Everton learn price of Portuguese midfielder

Meanwhile, Sporting are reportedly looking to get €25m out of Everton for midfielder Matheus Nunes, with talks set to commence in the coming days.

‘Formal negotiations’ are due to take place this week with the Portuguese club who will be aiming to secure a €25m deal, according to A Bola, via Sport Witness.

They believe this can be achieved via bonuses. However, they have told A Bola that they will be willing to take a deal worth €20m if their desired fee cannot be met.

The negotiations are being led by super agent Jorge Mendes. Everton’s opening gambit is believed to be for €18m.

The report states that Sporting need to sell before they can buy this summer, as is the same with every club in Portugal.

