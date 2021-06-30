Rafael Benitez is poised to become the new manager of Everton after arriving at their training ground, while the length of his ‘finalised’ contract has been revealed, according to a report.

Everton were left in the lurch when former boss Carlo Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid in early June. That left the Toffees in search of a new figure to take the reins, and the potential appointment of one candidate in particular has driven a wedge between the fans.

Former Liverpool manager Benitez was widely tipped to be in the frame. The Spaniard led the Reds to Champions League and FA Cup glory during a five-year stint at Anfield, and by all accounts, retains an affinity for the area.

However, his standing with many Everton fans could not be lower. During his spell with Liverpool, Benitez disparaged Everton, labelling them a “small club“.

Despite the backlash on social media from fans, Sky Sports report that he is in line to become the club’s new manager.

Their reporter, Vinny O’Connor was on location at the club’s training ground Finch Farm on Wednesday morning, and revealed: “Rafa Benitez is here at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground.

“He arrived a short while ago, driven in a people carrier, having made the 40-minute trip from his home on The Wirral. We couldn’t see him through the blacked-out windows, but we do understand that he was in the vehicle.

“Last night, we brought you the news that he is effectively the new Everton manager because the three-year contract had been finalised, but there is no official confirmation as yet.

“We’ve also seen the likes of Duncan Ferguson arriving before Benitez, David Unsworth and Leighton Baines are also here. We understand that Rafa Benitez will meet with them throughout the day as well.”

King lays waste to Ancelotti’s reputation

Meanwhile, impending Everton free agent Joshua King has laid waste to the reputation of Carlo Ancelotti after blasting him over false promises and lies.

The ex-Bournemouth forward was signed for a nominal fee in the winter window. A short-term contract was offered with King reportedly promised chances to impress by Ancelotti.

However, under Ancelotti, King was not afforded a single start. In fact, of his 11 league appearances, only one comprised more than a 30 minute run-out.

And speaking to Norwegian outlet Dagbladet (via the Mirror), King has blasted his former manager.

When asked if he felt he had been lied to, King replied: “Yes I do. That’s how the football world is. This is how it is when you get to the top of the real world. That’s the way it is, but no, I do not regret that I went there.

“But yes, he lied to me. But again, there are not many honest people who work in football except for the players. I had no relationship with Ancelotti.

“The gut feeling said [to join] Everton when their offer came on the table. But I had never thought that in 18 games I would not be allowed to start one.”

King then went on state whether he regretted his time at Everton after rejecting other offers to join.

