Rafael Benitez didn’t hide his disappointment at Newcastle missing out on a victory against Wolves, admitting his side should have done better to keep out the late equaliser.

Newcastle thought they had secured their first away league win in nearly two months after Isaac Hayden had put them in front. However, Willy Boly headed home for Wolves deep into injury time, and despite the visitors’ protests for a foul, the goal stood, meaning the sides had to share the points.

Benitez said: “Obviously you have to be disappointed. We knew it could be a difficult game but little by little we were having control. We scored a goal and you could see that we still had some control.

“Everyone knew that we had three points and it was very disappointing to concede the way we conceded. I think it was a difficult game. They were pushing and we could do better. These kind of balls, just punch the ball and it’s finished. But it’s what happened.”

Benitez was reluctant to criticise the officials, instead admitting that keeper Martin Dubravka should have done better with Wolves’ goal.

“It was not very clear watching the replay [whether it was a foul]. We know it’s England, we must defend the cross better. People will come against the keeper, he has to be stronger.

“I was not happy with some decisions but overall I think [the referee] was fine.

“We have a penalty and a red card that went against us against Wolves at home – and concede in the last minute. Today we lost a goal in the last minute so I think both games we have been unlucky against a good team.

“The main thing is the team is solid. It’s well organised and we try to do things the way we do things. Still we can improve.”

