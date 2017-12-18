Benitez eyes £20m Swiss hotshot to bolster Newcastle strike options

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is reportedly eyeing Swiss hotshot Dimitri Oberlin to bolster his side’s firepower.

The Toon chief is said to have the Red Bull Salzburg striker, who is currently on loan at Basel, on his radar ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

Oberlin was in the Basel side that recently beat Manchester United in the Champions League and is also said to have been watched by Old Trafford scouts.

However, the report in The Sun claims that Benitez is in pole position to sign the 20-year-old, who scored four goals in the group stages.

Oberlin is valued at £20million but Benitez must offload Aleksandar Mitrovic first, while Mo Diame could also be on his way after struggling for regular game time this season.

The Toon midfielder, 30, is wanted by Turkish sides Goztepe and Sivasspor in a £2.5million deal.